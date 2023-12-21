Leeds United are reportedly moving into pole position for the transfer of Galatasaray striker Kerem Akturkoglu.

The 25-year-old forward has been in fine form this season, performing well in the Champions League in particular against big names such as Manchester United.

Akturkoglu could now be on the move this January, with reports stating that talks between Leeds and Galatasaray have taken place in recent weeks.

This looks encouraging for the Championship side, who are now showing the ambition required to boost their squad and continue their chase for Premier League promotion.