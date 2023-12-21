Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano admits he’s a big fan of young talent as he discusses Real Madrid transfer targets

Fabrizio Romano says Real Madrid do not yet have specific targets for the upcoming January transfer window, even if they could be in the market for a new defender to cover for the injured David Alaba.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his Daily Briefing column, the transfer news expert stated that Real Madrid were still holding internal discussions over what to do in defence this winter, while he also recommended a potential signing of his own.

Romano says he’s a big fan of talented young Lille centre-back Leny Yoro, though he admitted that the 18-year-old Frenchman would almost certainly not come cheap.

It could be tricky for Real Madrid to find good value for money in the middle of the season, so it remains to be seen what they’ll end up deciding following what will likely be more internal discussions about the situation.

Still, Yoro could be a fine option to consider for the long term, though it remains to be seen if he’s on Real’s radar yet, or indeed if other top clubs are starting to take notice of him.

“Real Madrid are still active in discussing the possibility of bringing in a new centre-back in January, so keep an eye on this one in the next few days,” Romano said.

“My understanding is that there are no specific names yet but Real Madrid will keep discussing it and will decide soon, the decision involves also Carlo Ancelotti so let’s see what they decide to do.”

He added: “There are many interesting players around, but in January it’s very difficult to find cheap opportunities. I personally love Lille’s impressive young centre-back Leny Yoro – he’s a top talent, but expensive.”