Liverpool are set to be without their star player for up to 5 games

Liverpool face a significant blow as superstar Mo Salah is set to miss several weeks of action due to his commitments at the AFCON starting January.

The Egyptian star has been in sublime form, netting 15 goals and assisting 8 in 24 appearances across all competitions this season.

With the AFCON scheduled from January 13 to February 11, his absence will be a major blow for Liverpool.

And with Egypt going into the tournament as one of the favourites and expected to go far in the tournament, his absence could be prolonged.

During the AFCON, Liverpool will play 5 games, which includes a second leg of the League Cup semi-final and an away trip to Arsenal.

Klopp has other options in attack including Luis Diaz, Darwin Nunez, and Cody Gakpo. They also have Diogo Jota but he is currently out injured.

The others have been struggling for form which will be concerning for Klopp. And Salah has been the only forward who has been a consistent threat.

Klopp will hope the others step in Salah’s absence.