EXCL: Darwin Nunez issue, Liverpool eyeing CB, Moises Caicedo regret, plus what next for Fabio Carvalho?

Man Utd draw felt like a defeat for Liverpool

I think naturally there was a lot of disappointment among Liverpool fans (and players) after the game against Manchester United on Sunday, and understandably so.

United, clearly, are not in a great place right now, and so much about the game, and the occasion, pointed to a Liverpool win, so it will have felt like a defeat in many ways for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

But they only have themselves to blame. Whatever their thoughts on United’s approach, they were the ones who failed to produce the quality required. They dominated in terms of statistics – shots, corners, possession, expected goals, territory – but there was a lack of composure and clarity in much of what they did. They peppered the United goal with 34 efforts, but many of them were speculative. Andre Onana made eight saves, but none of them were anything out of the ordinary.

None of Klopp’s key attacking players – Mo Salah, Luis Diaz, Darwin Nunez, Dominik Szoboszlai, Trent Alexander-Arnold – played particularly well. Diaz and Nunez in particular struggled, and for once the bench was unable to bail the Reds out.

On the flip side, there was encouragement to be found in the performance of Virgil van Dijk, who continues to look like the best and most dominant centre-back in the league, and in the likes of Kostas Tsimikas and Wataru Endo, players who have been given a chance due to injuries.

There’s no question, though, that Klopp will want more, particularly from his attack, as we head into a crucial stage of the campaign.

Darwin Nunez needs to improve after ten games without a goal

Ten games without a goal for a No.9 is always an issue, and it certainly is with Darwin Nunez right now. Liverpool’s attack generally has been a little blunt of late – of their last nine goals, only one has been scored by a forward – and certainly the Uruguayan has suffered a dip in form following a very good start to the season.

Some will argue that the service hasn’t been great – Trent Alexander-Arnold moving infield means Liverpool have occasionally lacked width in games, with fewer quality crosses coming in – but Nunez certainly isn’t helping himself. His tendency to get caught offside in build-up play has been noticeable in recent weeks, and while there is no lack of endeavour, there appears to be a clear lack of confidence and conviction when the ball falls to him around the box. That was evident at Manchester City and Crystal Palace, and it was there against United as well.

There have been some suggestions that, with Diaz also struggling, Klopp may move him to the left in a bid to stretch the game and try something different, but much of Liverpool’s work with Nunez has been about moulding him into a line-leading Premier League centre-forward, so it would represent a bit of a shift now.

What is clear is that Klopp needs more. Thirteen Premier League goals in a season-and-a-half is not enough, especially given the skills Nunez has and the chances he gets. The focus in the coming weeks will be on getting his mind straight, restoring his confidence and getting that ball into the box with a lot more quality than in recent games.

Piero Hincapie admired by Liverpool as new CB becomes a priority

There is no doubt that Liverpool need to be looking at a new centre-back, if not now then certainly in the summer, and there is definitely an admiration for Piero Hincapie of Bayer Leverkusen.

At 21, and with the capability of playing both as a central defender and as a left-back, the Ecuador international is someone who is likely to make a move in 2024, though given the position Leverkusen find themselves in, both in the Bundesliga and the Europa League, I think we can safely rule out a January move.

Jurgen Klopp hinted recently that Liverpool may find it hard to get the player they really want in January, but they are certainly looking. And a young, mobile, ball playing centre-back is high on their agenda. It may be even higher if another defensive injury arrives before January 1.

Fabio Carvalho has to look at himself after failed loan at RB Leipzig

When Fabio Carvalho moved on loan to RB Leipzig viewed it as a perfect move for the youngster. It hasn’t turned out that way, though.

The aim with any loan is for a player to get minutes on the pitch, and Carvalho’s, as they were at Liverpool last season, have been severely limited in Germany.

Quite simply, he has not done enough to get himself into the team under Marco Rose. Leipzig are an intense, high-pressing team, and Carvalho has found it tough to really find a place in their rather unique system.

Liverpool would like to recall him in January, though I understand Leipzig are a little less keen. But even if they do, I would be surprised if Carvalho was re-integrated into Klopp’s squad. Another loan move would be the likeliest scenario.

It’s a sad situation, because this, don’t forget, is a player that was viewed as a potentially elite talent when he signed. He could still be that, of course, but he’s not had a great 12 months at all. He needs to find somewhere he can play, and fast.

Mutual regret over Moises Caicedo choosing Chelsea over Liverpool?

It was interesting to hear Jurgen Klopp speaking at the opening of the new Anfield Road stand last week, and suggesting he was pleased that “other midfielders” chose not to join Liverpool in the summer.

That means Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia, of course, and a lot of Reds fans, I’m sure, will be enjoying the respective struggles of those two players at Chelsea. Klopp seems to be.

Caicedo, though, would have added so much to this Liverpool side, and I’d be amazed if Klopp didn’t feel at least a tinge of regret about the Ecuadorian’s decision to move to Stamford Bridge instead of Anfield. Wataru Endo might be doing OK, but he’s a level or two below Caicedo, and a fair bit older as well.

The key for Liverpool, I guess, is that they were able to overcome their disappointment at missing out on both Caicedo and Lavia, and that they have made the most of a potentially tough situation. Alexis Mac Allister is a fine signing who will get better, as is Dominik Szoboszlai, while Ryan Gravenberch’s potential is huge as well.

Perhaps the more pertinent question is whether Caicedo looks at the respective situations of Liverpool and Chelsea, and wonders whether he made the right call back in August? He’d probably say he did, but the Premier League table tells a different story right now…