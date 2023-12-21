Manchester United fans may be interested to hear about the latest transfer news surrounding exciting Swedish wonderkid Lucas Bergvall, who was recently linked with their club and other big names around Europe.

Spanish journalist Matteo Moretto, as cited and translated by Sport Witness, recently stated that Man Utd were among the 17-year-old’s suitors, along with Barcelona and Inter Milan.

The Red Devils could do with smartening up their recruitment department, and it may be that signings like this well help them a lot in the long-term, whereas in more recent years their policy of signing established stars such as Romelu Lukaku, Paul Pogba, Alexis Sanchez, and numerous others, has not really brought the results many will have expected.

Bergvall looks like a player with a big future in the game, so if United can see off competition for his signature now and land him on the cheap, it could end up looking like great business further down the line.

Discussing Bergvall’s situation, without mentioning United or other specific clubs, Djurgardens director Bo Andersson said, as quoted by Sport Witness, said: “I do not want to say too much right now out of respect for the clubs involved. No, I do not deny it, but at the moment it is best to wait and see considering how quickly everything is developing right now.”

He added: “It’s clear that it can happen considering which clubs you see it is about but also what sums can be relevant.

“There are a lot of clubs at a level that we have never had any contact with before Lucas Bergvall.”