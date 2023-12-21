Luton Town post positive update on Tom Lockyer following cardiac arrest

Luton Town have posted a positive update on the situation regarding Tom Lockyer following the alarming incident that saw him suffer a cardiac arrest in the recent Premier League game against Bournemouth.

The 29-year-old collapsed on the pitch against Bournemouth, leading to the game being postponed, and it’s since been confirmed that it will be replayed in full at a later date.

Still, the main thing is that Lockyer seems to be doing well after his stay in hospital, with Luton posting the statement below on social media:

“We are thankful to report that our captain Tom Lockyer has now begun a period of rehabilitation from the comfort of his own home after he was discharged from hospital on Wednesday,” the statement read.

Luton fans will hope Lockyer can now continue to rest and recover, with Christian Eriksen a notable recent example of a player who also suffered a cardiac arrest on the pitch, but who was later able to return to playing.