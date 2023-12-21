Luton Town post positive update on Tom Lockyer following cardiac arrest

Luton Town
Posted by

Luton Town have posted a positive update on the situation regarding Tom Lockyer following the alarming incident that saw him suffer a cardiac arrest in the recent Premier League game against Bournemouth.

The 29-year-old collapsed on the pitch against Bournemouth, leading to the game being postponed, and it’s since been confirmed that it will be replayed in full at a later date.

Still, the main thing is that Lockyer seems to be doing well after his stay in hospital, with Luton posting the statement below on social media:

“We are thankful to report that our captain Tom Lockyer has now begun a period of rehabilitation from the comfort of his own home after he was discharged from hospital on Wednesday,” the statement read.

More Stories / Latest News
Ivan Toney drops HUGE Arsenal transfer hint on Instagram
Former Chelsea striker Samuel Eto’o involved in a legal dispute with his own daughter
Chelsea could sell £50m star to help fund move for Arsenal transfer target

Luton fans will hope Lockyer can now continue to rest and recover, with Christian Eriksen a notable recent example of a player who also suffered a cardiac arrest on the pitch, but who was later able to return to playing.

More Stories Tom Lockyer

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.