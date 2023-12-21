Man United “fully commited” to Super League decision after new plans announced

Man United have released a statement in the aftermath of the news that a new Super League is being formed stating that the Manchester club are “fully committed” to their past decision regarding the tournament.

On Thursday, the news broke that the Grand Chamber of the European Court of Justice ruled that Uefa and Fifa acted against competition law by blocking the formation of the European Super League in 2021 and sanctioning the clubs involved.

This means that those in charge of the breakaway tournament are now able to go ahead with their plans and the new format for the competition has already been released.

When the European Super League was first launched in 2021, it involved some of Europe’s biggest teams in a “closed shop” format. The controversial plans were met with fierce opposition from fans and the football’s governing bodies, leading to its stunning collapse within days of being launched.

The organisers learned their lesson and ditched the “closed shop” format but in light of this latest news, Man United have stated that they will not be joining the new tournament and that they are fully committed to UEFA competions.

United's response to today’s European Super League judgement.#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) December 21, 2023

The Premier League club wrote in a statement: “Our position has not changed. We remain fully committed to participation in UEFA competitions, and to positive cooperation with UEFA, the Premier League, and fellow clubs through the ECA on the continued development of the European game.”

This follows Atletico Madrid who have also made the decision not to join the tournament and over the coming hours more statements are surely to follow from the clubs who were originally involved in the Super League’s formation in 2021.