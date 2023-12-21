Real Madrid revive transfer interest in forgotten Manchester United man

Real Madrid are reportedly among the suitors emerging for the potential transfer of Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood as he looks back to his best on loan at La Liga side Getafe this season.

The Spanish giants are said to have tracked Greenwood when he was a youngster, and it seems they’re now interested in him again, along with their local rivals Atletico Madrid, according to a report from Team Talk.

It seems Real and Atletico are interested in Greenwood due to the fact that the 22-year-old doesn’t look like having any kind of a future at Old Trafford, where he’s been something of a forgotten man for a while now.

Greenwood was suspended by the club following his arrest over very serious allegations made against him in January 2022, and he hasn’t played for them since.

Although charges against the former England international were later dropped, it looks like it’s going to be close to impossible for him to rebuild his career at United, though it seems Spain’s big boys are keen to take a gamble on him.

Greenwood has looked back to his best at Getafe and it seems Real could now try again for a player they’ve supposedly known about for some time, as he’s long been rated very highly since his days in the MUFC academy.