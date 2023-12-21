Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher has been linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge and multiple Premier League clubs are keen on him.

Fichajes are now citing a report from Teamtalk claiming that Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United are keen on the player.

The 23-year-old has been a useful player for Chelsea, but they are prepared to cash in on him because of financial limitations. Chelsea looking to bring in their own signings and they need to raise funds in order to comply with financial fair play restrictions.

It seems that they have identified the English midfielder as an expendable asset. Gallagher has shown his quality in the Premier League with Chelsea and Crystal Palace. There is no doubt that he would be a superb addition to the Manchester United and Tottenham midfield.

The Red Devils need more depth and quality in the middle of the park and Gallagher will add defensive steel, work-rate and pressing ability to the side. He is young enough to improve further as well.

Meanwhile, Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou is reportedly a big admirer of the Chelsea midfielder and the 23-year-old should be a good fit for his style of play as well. Gallagher is a hard-working midfielder who could be an exciting addition to the Tottenham midfield because of his defensive work rate and pressing ability.

He could be the ideal alternative alternative if Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg decides to leave the club in the coming months. Apparently, Chelsea value the midfielder at £50 million, but they would be willing to begin negotiations if an offer of around £40 million is presented.