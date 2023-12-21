Manchester United are reportedly keen on signing the Japanese winger Takefusa Kubo.

A report from the Sun claims that Manchester United has scouted him multiple times this season and they could look to make a move for him in January as a replacement for Antony.

The Brazilian wing has been very underwhelming since his big-money move from Ajax and the Red Devils must look to bring in an upgrade on the player.

Kubo is versatile enough to play on both flanks and he will add goals and creativity to the side. The Japanese international has six goals and four assists to his name across all competitions this season and he could be available for a fee of around £43 million.

The technically gifted La Liga midfielder has attracted a lot of interest in recent months and it remains to be seen whether Manchester United can get the deal done. There is no doubt that he has the technical attributes to do well in the Premier League and he could be a solid, long-term addition to the Manchester United attack.

The Red Devils have been quite toothless going forward and they need to a more creativity and goals to the side. Alongside Kubo, they should look to invest in a quality striker as well.

A club of their stature is expected to compete for major trophies and they need to bring in the right reinforcements to finish the season strongly. Manchester United have had a disappointing campaign by the standards so far, and they could easily miss out on a top-four finish if they do not plug the gaps in their squad during the January window.

Meanwhile, a move to the Premier League will be an exciting opportunity for Kubo and he will be determined to showcase qualities at the highest level.

Erik ten Hag could help him develop further with his coaching and experience. The 22-year-old could prove to be a bargain for £43 million if he manages to fulfil his potential.