Mikel Arteta four players away from completing Arsenal squad as 2024 plans unveiled

Mikel Arteta has been a revelation for Arsenal in recent years and as the Gunners get closer to winning the Premier League, the Spanish coach believes he is only four more players away from having his completed squad.

The North London club currently sit top of the league by one point but will be wary of Man City being just five points back after what happened last season. It is not entirely certain yet if Arteta’s side will win the league during the current campaign but the Gunners boss is trying to complete a squad that can challenge for honours every single season.

According to the Independent, Arteta wants four players to arrive at the Emirates in 2024: a centre-forward, another midfielder and two full-backs.

The report says that the Gunners’ budget and their own Profit and Sustainability concerns mean they have to compromise on at least two of those, for the time being, unless there are additional sales to supplement their transfer budget ahead of the January window.

The position most Arsenal fans would want to see addressed first is the striker role. The Independent states that there is an increasing belief that a player of Ivan Toney’s quality can have a huge impact in North London, who could arrive at the Emirates next summer.

2024 could be a massive year for Arsenal and it may set up further successful seasons for Arteta and his team.