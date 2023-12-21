Manchester United have been linked to the move for the Newcastle United transfer chief Dan Ashworth.

He is highly rated by Sir Jim Ratcliffe, who is set to acquire a 25% stake at Old Trafford. He wants to bring in Ashworth to reshape the recruitment department at Manchester United.

According to reports, the 52-year-old is attracted by the Manchester United interest and he is ready to take over as the director of football at Old Trafford. It will be interesting to see if Newcastle can hold onto him beyond this season.

The Red Devils have been quite poor with the transfer business in recent years and they have not been able to get the best out of their big-money signings. For example, players like Jadon Sancho and Antony have cost in excess of £150 million but both players have been largely underwhelming and they are not good enough to start in the Premier League regularly.

Manchester United have spent more money than most clubs but they have not been able to compete for major trophies.

Ashworth will be expected to reshape the transfer department and bring in players with more value for money.