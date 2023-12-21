Opinion: Super League ‘win’ is nothing but a hollow victory for Barcelona and Real Madrid

The football landscape on Thursday has been dominated by the news concerning the European Super League.

An unexpected ruling from the European courts saw Barcelona and Real Madrid vindicated in their belief that UEFA and FIFA held an unfair monopoly on the game.

However, the judgment stopped short of endorsing the Super League, merely giving the two Spanish giants and A22 – a sports development company formed to assist with the league’s creation – the platform to work from.

The hard work begins now as a number of European clubs are already believed to have ruled themselves out of the future plans.

Having had their fingers badly burned back in 2021, when supporters of many clubs took to the streets to protest the Super League decision at that point, it appears likely that the clubs themselves aren’t willing to take the risk of alienating their fans again.

Whether supporter and club attitudes will change in future, as the full structure and benefits of joining the league become clearer, is a moot point at this stage.

Football is certainly changing and over the course of the next decade the top-flight game could change immeasurably.

For now, however, Barca and Real are left swimming up stream on their own against a tidal wave of opposition.