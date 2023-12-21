Ornstein offers definitive update on Douglas Luiz to Arsenal rumours

The very reliable David Ornstein has had his say on the persistent rumours linking Aston Villa’s Douglas Luiz with a move to table-topping Arsenal.

Villa themselves can actually go top of the Premier League with a win on Friday night against Sheffield United, and they’ll stay there if Arsenal only draw with Liverpool on Saturday.

It therefore begs the question as to whether the player himself would be tempted to move at this point given that he’s clearly enjoying life under Unai Emery.

After all, the grass isn’t always greener.

Douglas Luiz

Mikel Arteta is thought to be a long-term admirer of the player, but as Ornstein pointed out in a Q&A in The Athletic (subscription required), not everyone at the club is convinced that the 25-year-old Brazilian is the right fit for the Gunners.

To that end, it’s believed to be highly unlikely that Arsenal will make a move for him in the upcoming January transfer window.

Moreover, even if the north Londoners were minded to do just that, Villa appear to be in no mood to entertain any bids in any event.

Whether that means that Arsenal will move on to other targets in the new year is an unknown at this point.

