Premier League winner backs Sir Jim Ratcliffe to be a success at Manchester United

Kasper Schmeichel has praised the British billionaire whose arrival at Old Trafford is imminent.

After trying to sell the club for almost a year, the Glazer family finally struck up a deal with Sir Jim Ratcliffe, with the boyhood United fan buying a majority stake in the club.

Upon arrival, Ratcliffe will take over the sporting side of Manchester United with a new director of football also in the pipeline.

Many fans are excited but apprehensive about the British billionaire’s arrival with former Leicester City goalkeeper, Schmeichel, backing him to be a success.

‘It was a difficult year (at Nice),’ Schmeichel told Sky Sports via the Daily Mail.

‘But without Jim, without Dave Brailsford (Ineos Director of Sport) and Josh Thompson I wouldn’t have been able to get through it.

‘They were incredible, so supportive. I know first-hand they have massive ambitions for Man United if they are to get it.’

Schmeichel was at Nice while Ratcliffe was the owner as he also urged the Manchester United fanbase to ‘give them time’.

Currently 7th in the Premier League, the Red Devils travel to the London Stadium where they will face off against a West Ham side who were just battered 5-1 by Liverpool.