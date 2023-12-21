Manchester United have had initial talks to explore the possibility of signing one of three Bundesliga forwards this January, and there is no clear preference yet out of Timo Werner, Donyell Malen and Serhou Guirassy.

That’s according to Fabrizio Romano as he spoke to CaughtOffside for the latest edition of his Daily Briefing column, with the transfer news expert explaining the latest on Man Utd’s search for a signing up front, whilst also adding his own personal opinion on who could be the best fit for Erik ten Hag’s side.

The Red Devils look in urgent need of signings to boost their attack this January, with Marcus Rashford nowhere near the level he was at last season, while summer signing Rasmus Hojlund has made a slow start to life at Old Trafford, and may still need more time to develop his game despite looking an exciting young talent at former club Atalanta.

Werner, Malen and Guirassy all look to be on United’s radar, and Romano says there’s no clear preference from the club yet as things are still at an early stage.

Still, the journalist explained that he felt Malen could be the best option out of the three, though he also spoke highly of Guirassy, with the only issue being that he’ll soon have to play at AFCON, limiting his availability.

“Staying with Man Utd for a moment, I wanted to clarify the situation on their search for a striker. As I already told you, they have had some initial talks with the representatives of Timo Werner, Donyell Malen and Serhou Guirassy, but there’s no concrete update since then,” Romano said.

“My understanding for the moment is that there is not yet a clear preference from United over those three players, it’s just normal talks between Man United and their representatives to be informed on the situation of each player.

“Personally, I think Malen could be perfect for Erik ten Hag’s side, but Guirassy is also having an excellent season in the Bundesliga, though one issue is that he has AFCON coming up now.”