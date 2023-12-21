It’s not been the best few weeks for Eddie Howe and Newcastle United.

The Magpies are still playing incredibly exciting and eminently watchable fare but it isn’t winning football.

Knocked out of the Champions League after a great start, Newcastle were sent tumbling out of the Carabao Cup by Chelsea after Kieran Trippier’s injury-time mistake gifted the Blues an equaliser which sent the game into a penalty shoot out won by the hosts at Stamford Bridge.

For all of the swashbuckling attacking football that’s had St. James’ Park rocking and the Toon Army in thrall, not having any silverware to show for their efforts can only be justified for so long.

Fortunately for Howe, according to The Athletic (subscription required), the message coming from the board is that they are committed to standing behind their manager.

That will disappoint those supporters of other clubs that always appeared to revel in the fact not getting business done would eventually lead to Howe’s dismissal.

Their jealousy and comment hasn’t influenced the Saudi Public Investment Fund, however.

Injuries to key players, fatigue with others and a general belief that the calendar has caused associated issues, have all played in Howe’s favour as far as his paymasters are concerned.

Whether they’ll be quite so understanding by the end of the campaign remains to be seen.