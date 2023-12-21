Sean Dyche provides Everton injury update ahead of Tottenham clash

Sean Dyche has revealed that his side will be without three crucial players for their game against Spurs on Saturday.

Despite being hit with a 10-point deduction last month, Everton are currently seven points clear of the relegation zone in 16th place.

The Toffees have won their last three Premier League games which saw them demolish the likes of Newcastle and Chelsea.

But a much tougher test awaits them as they travel to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to take on Ange Postecoglou’s side.

Spurs have won their last two games as they also easily dispatched Eddie Howe’s side in a 4-1 hammering.

But Dyche must do without three key players for this Saturday’s clash with Abdoulaye Doucoure, Seamus Coleman and Ashley Young all missing.

“Touch and go with Seamus because of the involvement side of things, he needs a few more days of training. Youngy is making progress but I don’t think he’ll make this one. And Douc, not for this one.” He said in his press conference via the Liverpool Echo.

Doucoure has once again stood out as one of Everton’s best players as the midfielder has already bagged six goals this season.