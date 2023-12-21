Six-goal Antony replacement with Madrid past will cost Man United £43m

It appears that Antony’s time at Man United is coming to an end, and that will not only disappoint the player but manager, Erik ten Hag, who staked his reputation on players such as the young Brazilian.

Unfortunately for ten Hag, none of his summer signings have worked out to any great degree, and with Antony not having scored or assisted in 18 games in all competitions this season (WhoScored), it’s no surprise that the Red Devils are reported to be looking for a replacement.

According to The Sun, their focus is on Real Sociedad’s Take Kubo, a 22-year-old ace who already has six goals and three assists to his name in 2023/24 (WhoScored).

Takefusa Kubo in action for Real Sociedad

Kubo, who has previously played for Real Madrid and spent time at Barcelona’s academy, signed for La Real for just £5.5m but will cost United a reported £43m.

That doesn’t appear to have put off the money men at Old Trafford and the player has already been scouted on seven separate occasions say The Sun.

The outlet also suggest that Antony could even be offered on loan in order to tempt the Spanish top-flight side to do business.

After such a disappointing first half of the campaign, ten Hag needs to buy well in January. Man United’s season could depend on it.

