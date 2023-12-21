Super League doomed to fail as clubs including Man United and PSG continue to back UEFA

Thursday morning brought about an historic judgment from the European Court of Justice regarding the potential formation of a European Super League.

Essentially, Barcelona and Real Madrid, the only two teams that had not ruled themselves out of the Super League when it was first floated in 2021 (and then fell flat on its face after the withdrawal of all of the other clubs), along with A22, a sports development company formed to assist in the creation of the ESL, were proved right in their attempt to prove that UEFA and FIFA held a monopoly which was in breach of the EU’s Competition and Free Movement Law.

Both Florentino Perez, president of Real Madrid, and Joan Laporta, president of Barcelona, quickly came out with strong statements concerning the future of the beautiful game now being in the hands of the clubs themselves.

However, their joy at being vindicated could be short-lived as clubs began to release statements of their own backing away from the project and throwing their weight behind UEFA and FIFA’s plans.

At this point, it’s difficult to see that there’s a way forward for the European Super League in any format, although if this goes from a utopian idea to getting clubs around the table to understand that they will be much more financially better off, things may turn in A22’s favour again.

For now, respected journalist and CaughtOffside columnist, Fabrizio Romano, posted each time a club released a statement regarding their objection to the Super League – a list that appears to be growing all the time:

