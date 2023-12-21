“Terrible” – Harry Redknapp rages at West Ham ace after Liverpool game

Former Premier League manager Harry Redknapp was not happy with the defending of West Ham star Angelo Ogbonna during the Hammers’ 5-1 defeat to Liverpool in the EFL Cup on Wednesday night.

The Reds dominated David Moyes’ side as Dominik Szoboszlai, Curtis Jones, Cody Gakpo and Mo Salah all got on the scoresheet to send the Merseyside club into the semi-finals.

It was the type of performance from West Ham that will have people questioning Moyes’ future at the club as this was the Irons’ best chance of winning a trophy this season and the Scottish coach chose to play a weakened team.

One of those changes saw Ogbonna come in and Harry Redknapp was not happy about the Italian’s defending for Jones’ second goal.

“It’s terrible, terrible defending,” he said live on Sky Sports on Wednesday night (20 December 10:10pm).

“Just look at Ogbonna and his effort to stop him (Jones). I don’t know what he’s doing. He has turned his body sideways.

“To do what? I don’t know. It’s really poor.”

It was an awful night for the Hammers all around and Moyes’ side will be looking to bounce back at the weekend against Man United.