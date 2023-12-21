Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano believes it could still be an open race for Nice defender Jean-Clair Todibo this January, despite Tottenham getting talks underway over this potential signing.

The France international has impressed in Ligue 1 and Romano has made it clear that he remains someone that Manchester United are interested in, with the upcoming takeover by Sir Jim Ratcliffe perhaps being key to this saga.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his Daily Briefing column, Romano said not to rule out Man Utd in the race for Todibo just yet, with Ratcliffe’s INEOS group also pushing for the player as they aim to complete the purchase of a 25% stake in the Red Devils soon.

Tottenham also have other targets they’re considering, according to Romano, so although they’re clearly keen on Todibo, it doesn’t necessarily mean this is going to be a straightforward deal, with so many other factors at play.

“From what I understand, Tottenham have started conversations to sign Todibo in January. They will 100% sign a new centre-back in January and there are other names also on their list, but Todibo is one of them,” Romano explained.

“In the last seven days, Tottenham spoke to Todibo’s camp, and also to Nice, as they seek to understand the conditions of the deal. Spurs want Todibo, but the timing will be important – they don’t want to spend the whole month negotiating this deal with Nice, so the conversation is ongoing but they have other options as well.”

He added: “Let me mention once again that Todibo remains on the list at Manchester United. The INEOS group own Nice and are set to purchase a 25% stake in Man United, and so they are pushing for Todibo to arrive at Old Trafford.

“So, United and Tottenham are both in the race, and it could still be open to other clubs as well because nothing has been decided yet. For sure I wouldn’t rule United out because it still looks like an open race.

“In terms of Todibo’s fee, it’s not completely clear yet but I would expect him to cost somewhere in the region of €45m.”