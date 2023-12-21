Tottenham interested in forward who starred in the Champions League

The North London club are reportedly interested in winger Roony Bardghji who announced himself to the world during the group stages of the Champions League.

Ange Postecoglou has done a very good job since arriving at Tottenham Hotspur in the summer, although injuries have hit the club hard.

With James Maddison and Rodrigo Bentacur among the players currently sidelined, the Australian manager has limited options to pick from, especially in the attacking department.

Despite the acquisition of Brennan Johnson in the summer window, Tottenham are still reportedly looking to bring in another attacker with FC Copenhagen winger, Bardghji a ‘strong consideration’ according to TeamTalk.

The Swedish international starred for his club in the Champions League group stages, specifically against Manchester United when he grabbed the winning goal.

Bardghji will have another chance to show the world just how capable he is when his side faces off against the current holders, Manchester City, in the knockout stages of the competition next year.

It has not only been Spurs who have been linked with a move for the youngster but Brighton as well, according to the report.

It also states that the clubs are ‘muscling their way’ to the front of the line for Bardghji’s signature.