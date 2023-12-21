Tottenham keen on €30m-rated 21-year-old ace that Man United could replace Varane with

The January transfer window could see both Tottenham Hotspur and Man United being busier than expected, and for differing reasons.

Erik ten Hag has a multitude of issues to deal with at this point, not least central defensive problems that have dogged him in one way or another since the start of the season.

It’s believed that after being relegated to the bench at the expense of Harry Maguire, French World Cup winner, Raphael Varane, is looking for pastures new.

Whether the Dutchman accedes to his sale is likely to depend on who the club are able to bring in as his replacement. It certainly can’t be discounted that he’ll still be at Old Trafford in February.

At Tottenham Hotspur, they also have a need for a central defender but that’s due to the injury suffered by Micky van de Ven, who had been a colossus before having to spend time on the sidelines.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, Spurs are very keen on Genoa’s exciting 21-year-old ball-playing centre-back, Radu Dragusin.

The Romanian ace has also been looked at by the Red Devils says Tutto Juve journalist Mirko Di Natale via X:

Genoa are understood not to want to sell the player until the summer at the earliest, however, financial considerations may mean that, like it or not, Dragusin moves on in January.