Chelsea close on signing, don’t rule out Man Utd rivalling Spurs for Todibo, plus Luiz, Toney, Lewandowski & more

This article was originally published on Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing, a subscription service. If you would like to receive Fabrizio Romano’s exclusive articles via email ahead of publication on caughtoffside.com, please sign-up for the service here: thedailybriefing.io

Chelsea links with Arsenal star and progress on wonderkid deal

I have a big list of names to go through with you today, and we’ll start with Chelsea – we know Kendry Paez was at Stamford Bridge for the first time to watch the Blues in their Carabao Cup win over Newcastle, but behind him in the stands was another player…Pape Diong.

Born in 2006, a very tall and physical midfield player from Senegal, Diong will join the Chelsea group. The idea for Chelsea is sign the player for 2024 when he turns 18 in June, and then he will probably go to Strasbourg for the start of his career in Europe, and then later to Chelsea.

There have been reports of Arsenal now being ahead of Chelsea in the race for Ivan Toney, but I’m not ruling any club out at this stage, it’s too early, there’s no decision on any side now. Chelsea are taking their time to decide on the strikers situation, so unfortunately now there’s still no clear decision or update. But I’m not ruling any club out for Toney.

I also wanted to clarify the transfer rumours involving Aaron Ramsdale – these stories keep coming back, especially after the injury to Chelsea goalkeeper Robert Sanchez. However, I’m still told that Ramsdale is not on Chelsea’s list, there is no plan to sign the Arsenal goalkeeper. It’s still very quiet in terms of Chelsea’s plans for goalkeepers this January, as for the moment they are very happy with Djorde Petrovic as cover for Sanchez. So, once again, nothing is happening with Ramsdale and Chelsea, despite what you might have read elsewhere.

One more point on Arsenal – fans have been mentioning latest reports on Douglas Luiz and talks over a move to the Emirates Stadium, but my information remains the same: as I said in November, Arsenal like Douglas, he’s considered the perfect player for their ideas in midfield, but Aston Villa have no plans to sell. No changes so far, despite rumours.

Tottenham in talks over Todibo but don’t rule Man Utd out just yet

We also have important news on Jean-Clair Todibo, the Nice centre-back. From what I understand, Tottenham have started conversations to sign Todibo in January. They will 100% sign a new centre-back in January and there are other names also on their list, but Todibo is one of them.

In the last seven days, Tottenham spoke to Todibo’s camp, and also to Nice, as they seek to understand the conditions of the deal. Spurs want Todibo, but the timing will be important – they don’t want to spend the whole month negotiating this deal with Nice, so the conversation is ongoing but they have other options as well.

One of those could be Radu Dragusin of Genoa. At the moment he looks set to sign a new contract there, but that doesn’t mean he’s not leaving. Let’s see what Genoa will decide, but for sure he’s one of the options for Tottenham as well as Todibo.

Let me mention once again that Todibo remains on the list at Manchester United. The INEOS group own Nice and are set to purchase a 25% stake in Man United, and so they are pushing for Todibo to arrive at Old Trafford. So, United and Tottenham are both in the race, and it could still be open to other clubs as well because nothing has been decided yet. For sure I wouldn’t rule United out because it still looks like an open race. In terms of Todibo’s fee, it’s not completely clear yet but I would expect him to cost somewhere in the region of €45m.

Staying with Man Utd for a moment, I wanted to clarify the situation on their search for a striker. As I already told you, they have had some initial talks with the representatives of Timo Werner, Donyell Malen and Serhou Guirassy, but there’s no concrete update since then.

My understanding for the moment is that there is not yet a clear preference from United over those three players, it’s just normal talks between Man United and their representatives to be informed on the situation of each player.

Personally, I think Malen could be perfect for Erik ten Hag’s side, but Guirassy is also having an excellent season in the Bundesliga, though one issue is that he has AFCON coming up now.

Latest on Real Madrid’s centre-back plans

Carlo Ancelotti has confirmed in a press conference what I have also previously reported – despite reports that Real Madrid won’t make any signings in January, I said we should keep that open. They are still speaking internally, still discussing the centre-back situation with many injuries, and Ancelotti has confirmed that the club are still speaking, and in case of opportunities they could make something happen.

Real Madrid are still active in discussing the possibility of bringing in a new centre-back in January, so keep an eye on this one in the next few days.

My understanding is that there are no specific names yet but Real Madrid will keep discussing it and will decide soon, the decision involves also Carlo Ancelotti so let’s see what they decide to do. There are many interesting players around, but in January it’s very difficult to find cheap opportunities. I personally love Lille’s impressive young centre-back Leny Yoro – he’s a top talent, but expensive.

Liverpool yet to hold talks over CB duo

Liverpool are another club looking at centre-backs but so far no contacts have taken place with Bayer Leverkusen for Piero Hincapie from what I’m told. Hincapie has been strongly linked with Liverpool and other top clubs as he’s looked like a superb young talent for some time now, and he’s also not playing as often as he might have expected, so it’s normal to see new stories about the player.

Liverpool have also been one of a number of teams linked with Goncalo Inacio, but the only way to sign him is to pay his €60m release clause to Sporting and no one has approached Sporting until now. Let’s see if that changes soon, but for now there is nothing advanced for Liverpool with either Hincapie or Inacio.

PSG closing in on two signings

It’s very clear now that Paris Saint-Germain are closing in on the Gabriel Moscardo and Lucas Beraldo deals.

For Moscardo, the meeting between PSG and Corinthians on Tuesday was very positive, with an agreement looking imminent on a €22m plus €1m add-ons deal. It’s now about the final details and then the young Brazilian midfielder will move to Paris.

Sao Paulo centre-back Beraldo also looks close to PSG, in this case in a €20m deal. On both cases, PSG have a verbal agreement and are just waiting to check documents and final details, and then they can close both Moscardo and Beraldo for 2024.

In other news…

Matija Popovic – one of the most exciting talents around who’ll be available on a free transfer, Manchester City are now trying to hijack AC Milan’s deal for Partizan Belgrade’s 17-year-old striker Matija Popovic. Milan have been in very advanced talks since October, but now City are trying to win the race for his signature. Keep an eye on this one – it’s between Milan and City, let’s see what will happen there.

Donny van de Beek – the Dutch midfielder will leave Manchester United for a loan move to Eintracht Frankfurt, it’s confirmed. He’s been in Germany and it’s all good in terms of medical tests, we’re just waiting now for the clubs to sign the contracts and then Van de Beek will be announced as a new Eintracht Frankfurt player.

Robert Lewandowski – the agent of Robert Lewandowski has confirmed that the Polish striker has no intention of leaving Barcelona, whether in January or in the summer. The idea of Lewandowski is to continue at Barcelona, and the signing of Vitor Roque is expected to help Lewandowski as he perhaps can’t play 90 minutes in every game anymore. Lewandowski can also help Roque settle in and learn with his experience.