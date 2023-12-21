Trossard wants Arsenal to make a ‘statement’ at Anfield

Saturday’s top-of-the-table clash between Liverpool and Arsenal has the potential to be an absolute Premier League classic.

Both teams are playing some sparkling stuff at present and, depending on the result, it could go some way to determining who holds the upper hand in the title race as we get hit the halfway point in the season.

The Gunners will remember only too well how they blew a two-goal lead at Anfield last season, and that was one of a handful of results that, in the end, saw Arsenal’s title credentials fizzle out.

Leandro Trossard wants to help ensure that anything similar doesn’t occur again, suggesting that a win against Arsenal’s closest rivals would be a result to send a message to the rest of the English top-flight.

“It’s always good if you can win against any team, but if you win this one, I think it’s more about the statement we will give,” he said to Arsenal’s official club website.

“I think we have shown that against Brighton and other really good sides how we can play, be so dominant and win the game, and that’s what we want to do as well at Anfield.

“We approach every game wanting to win, and it’s the same for this one coming up. Obviously we know how good they are, especially at home; it’s like a special atmosphere but I think if we are at our best we can compete with them at their place and win that game as well.”

Of course, Trossard hasn’t taken into account Aston Villa’s candidacy for the top-spot heading into Christmas.

If Unai Emery’s side pick up a win at home to Sheffield United on Friday night, they will sit pretty at the summit.

Should Liverpool and the Gunners then play out a draw on Saturday, both will be trailing the Villains ahead of the Boxing Day fixtures.