UEFA release statement following court ruling on European Super League

UEFA have released a statement following today’s big breaking news story about the European Super League.

The European Court of Justice has ruled that it was illegal for UEFA and FIFA to block the creation of a new Super League in 2021, when clubs such as Manchester United, Chelsea, Real Madrid and Barcelona tried to form a new breakaway competition.

This was met with huge backlash from fans, forcing the clubs into a quick U-turn on the plans, but it seems there is now technically nothing in place to prevent teams from trying something similar again.

UEFA, however, have made it clear in their statement below that they hope this ruling will not change anything on the proposal of the formation of a Super League.

The statement read:

“UEFA takes note of the judgment delivered today by the ECJ in the European Super League case.

“This ruling does not signify an endorsement or validation of the so-called ‘super league’; it rather underscores a pre-existing shortfall within UEFA’s pre-authorisation framework, a technical aspect that has already been acknowledged and addressed in June 2022. UEFA is confident in the robustness of its new rules, and specifically that they comply with all relevant European laws and regulations.

“UEFA remains resolute in its commitment to uphold the European football pyramid, ensuring that it continues to serve the broader interests of society. We will continue to shape the European sports model collectively with national associations, leagues, clubs, fans, players, coaches, EU institutions, governments and partners alike.

“We trust that the solidarity-based European football pyramid that the fans and all stakeholders have declared as their irreplaceable model will be safeguarded against the threat of breakaways by European and national laws.”

Fans would probably still not take too kindly to their clubs trying this again, but it may also be that teams will be emboldened by this decision.