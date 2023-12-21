Unhappy Jurgen Klopp tells Liverpool fans to “give ticket to someone else” ahead of Arsenal clash

Jurgen Klopp was not happy with the atmosphere at Anfield on Wednesday night as the Reds hammered West Ham 5-1 in the EFL Cup.

The Merseyside club were very impressive in reaching the semi-finals of the League Cup and for the most part, Anfield responded and created an atmosphere for their team.

However, Klopp was not happy with it and told fans to “give your ticket to someone else” if they were not willing to create noise ahead of Saturday’s huge top-of-the-table clash with Arsenal.

The Liverpool boss said via Paul Gorst: “I was not overly happy with the atmosphere behind me. I wondered what they wanted. We need Anfield on Saturday. We need Anfield on their toes without me being in an argument with their coach or whatever. If you’re not in the right shape, give your ticket to someone else.”

Anfield has been a shadow of its former self for a while now and this season it may have even gotten worse. Gary Neville called it out after last Sunday’s match with Man United stating that it was the worst he has seen.

Wednesday night’s crowd was a lot better as they got behind their team during the EFL Cup quarter-final. Klopp’s comments will come as a surprise to many, but maybe the Liverpool boss just wants something exceptional on Saturday as the Premier League leaders come to town.