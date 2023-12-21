Video: Ayew nods home in first-half injury time to give Palace the lead against Brighton

Jordan Ayew was in the right place at the right time to put Crystal Palace into the lead against Brighton in first-half injury-time, but the goal owed much to the Seagulls own dilly-dallying.

A hallmark of a Roberto De Zerbi side is playing out from the back, but they were undone as the Eagles quickly closed down their attempts to do so.

When the ball eventually fell to Michael Olise, the wide man delivered a delicious cross right onto Ayew’s head.

JORDAN AYEW!!! "Brighton pay the price for playing out from the back!" ? pic.twitter.com/cJtZnkmZZc — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) December 21, 2023

??| GOAL: Ayew scores for Palace! Crystal Palace 1-0 Brighton pic.twitter.com/K5ewJLO6P5 — CentreGoals. (@centregoals) December 21, 2023

??????? Goal: Jordan Ayew | Crystal Palace 1-0 Brighton | ?? Michael Olisepic.twitter.com/LMhFMMApMv — FootColic ?? (@FootColic) December 21, 2023

Jordan Ayew breaks the deadlock at Selhurst Park! ? @USANetwork pic.twitter.com/VgGfOj0K8U — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) December 21, 2023

Pictures from Sky Sports, DAZN, NBC Sports Soccer and Canal+ Foot Direct