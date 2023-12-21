Video: Ayew nods home in first-half injury time to give Palace the lead against Brighton

Brighton and Hove Albion Crystal Palace FC
Posted by

Jordan Ayew was in the right place at the right time to put Crystal Palace into the lead against Brighton in first-half injury-time, but the goal owed much to the Seagulls own dilly-dallying.

A hallmark of a Roberto De Zerbi side is playing out from the back, but they were undone as the Eagles quickly closed down their attempts to do so.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Stunning Welbeck header gives Brighton an equaliser at Palace
Chelsea’s Reece James hits out at ‘hate and negativity’
Gary Neville delivers epic two-word Super League response

When the ball eventually fell to Michael Olise, the wide man delivered a delicious cross right onto Ayew’s head.

Pictures from Sky Sports, DAZN, NBC Sports Soccer and Canal+ Foot Direct

More Stories Jordan Ayew Roberto De Zerbi Roy Hodgson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.