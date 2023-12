Video: Stunning Welbeck header gives Brighton an equaliser at Palace

Brighton and Hove Albion’s Danny Welbeck showed he’s lost none of his goalscoring instincts with an epic header to bring the Seagulls level at Crystal Palace.

With eight minutes left to play, the ball was delightfully played in by Pascal Gross, and Welbeck, stationed by the penalty spot, rose highest to loop his header past Dean Henderson.

It was a stunning finish and one which deservedly earned Roberto De Zerbi’s side a point at Selhurst Park.

What a HEADER from Danny Welbeck! ?? pic.twitter.com/GpDfOTjJ53 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) December 21, 2023

What a header! Danny Welbeck brings Brighton level late on! ? @USANetwork pic.twitter.com/KPlj7LOZkq — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) December 21, 2023

Pictures from Sky Sports and NBC Sports Soccer