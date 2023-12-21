Video: Tottenham legend Harry Kane’s new Christmas advert is a must-watch

Bayern Munich forward Harry Kane will have Christmas off this season as the Bundesliga takes a break over the holiday period and the Tottenham legend has featured in a Christmas advert for Amazon to mark the occasion.

The England forward has taken German football by storm with his 21 league goals and deserves to put his feet up during the festive season. The striker will very likely be tuned in to the Premier League over the coming week and this is what the ad hints had.

Amazon have thrown in some funny jokes throughout with Kane’s Brie labelled “Jack Brie-lish” and the player looking at a serving tray as if it is the Bundesliga trophy.

It is nice to see Kane do something a bit different as this festive season will feel that way for the Bayern superstar.

The advert can be watched below.