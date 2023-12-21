The second half of the season is set to be an important one for David Moyes and West Ham United.

Moyes has already guided the Hammers into the last 16 of the Europa League as group winners, but their patchy Premier League form has hindered them somewhat.

At the time of writing, the east Londoners find themselves in eighth position in the table, a place and a point behind this Saturday’s opponents, Man United.

Moyes’ XI will certainly have to do better than their sub-standard performance against Liverpool in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday.

After an ineffective period on the pitch at Anfield, Said Benrahma was substituted, and that’s surely sounded the death knell for his Hammers career.

The Athletic (subscription required) note that the player was already walking to come off as soon as it became clear that the visitors were looking to substitute a player.

It says much about the player’s current state of mind that he looked to have just accepted the fact that he wasn’t going to get a proper run-out.

David Moyes needs to look at himself too, after rotating his squad in what presented the Hammers with a genuine chance to do something special in the competition.

His strongest XI might have given the Reds a game, but instead the Hammers were annihilated 5-1.