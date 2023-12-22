Leeds United loanee Max Wober has spoken out on his current situation at the club, expressing his interest in joining the Bundesliga club on a permanent move.

In a recent interview, Wober expressed his admiration for Leeds’ style of play but indicated a desire to remain at Leverkusen.

Wober acknowledged the decision involves discussions between club officials, stating he’d abide by Leeds’ call or embrace a permanent move if Leverkusen can agree on terms with Leeds. He labelled himself as merely a ‘passenger’ in the process.

Speaking to German publication Kicker, he said:

“Leeds are playing really good football at the moment and it looks like I’m taking a step back again,”

“There are sporting directors and board members involved. If Leeds say I should go back, I’ll be back. If Gladbach put down so much money that it suits Leeds, then I’m there. I’m more like a passenger.”

He has so far made 17 appearances for Bayer Leverkusen, scoring 1 and assisting 2 as Xabi Alonso’s side continues his unreal unbeaten run.

They haven’t lost a game in 25 matches across all competitions, winning all but three games.

That’s why it’s understandable why the player isn’t eager to return to Leeds and prefers staying with them on a permanent deal.