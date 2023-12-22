The race for São Paulo defender Lucas Beraldo is going to be won by Paris Saint-Germain, according to Brazil media.

Despite rumors that Leicester City was close to signing the player, the French team turned up and are currently finalizing the last few formalities to complete the deal.

According to a piece from Globo Esporte published today, Beraldo personally made the decision to move to PSG.

Chances of winning Champions League was reportedly main reason why Beraldo chose PSG ahead of Leicester City.

The French outfit are one of the favourites to win the European Cup this season as they advanced to knockout stages.