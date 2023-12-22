Concern for West Ham ahead of Arsenal clash with key player at risk of suspension

West Ham FC
Posted by

West Ham star Vladimir Coufal could miss the game against Arsenal next week if he picks up a booking against Manchester United on Saturday. 

The Hammers were hammered 5-1 by Liverpool in the League Cup quarter-final on Wednesday night and Moyes desperately needs a result against Manchester United to bounce back from what was a poor performance from them.

Coufal has played every game this season, missing only three Europa League fixtures and one Carabao Cup match.

The defender has 5 assists in 17 league games and is considered to be a vital player for Moyes.

More Stories / Latest News
Wayne Rooney reportedly interested in signing young Liverpool star
Leeds United trio expected to leave the club at the end of the season
Jurgen Klopp urged to sign Premier League winner who he called his ‘favourite’ player

But he will need to be very careful against Manchester United. He is on four yellow cards and the new Premier League rule states that 5 bookings in the first 19 games leads to a one-game suspension.

If he picks up a yellow against United, he will miss the game against Arsenal on the 28th December.

A win tomorrow will take them above Manchester United in the table.

 

More Stories Vladimir Coufal

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.