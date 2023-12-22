Former Leeds United coach Gus Poyet has revealed that the club have more of a chance to get promoted to the Premier League after the latest decision on Daniel Farke.

The German manager took over at the club in the summer, after the Lilywhites were already relegated to the Championship.

But Leeds fans will be hoping that they can seal automatic promotion from the division as they currently sit in third, ten points off second.

They have a great opportunity to close that gap on Ipswich Town when they meet at Elland Road early on Saturday afternoon.

While speaking to NewBettingSites.uk, Premier League legend, Poyet, claimed that they have a better chance of promotion this season because they appointed Farke.

“I think they will go up, they have a better chance alongside Leicester this season for sure,” he said via Leeds Live.

“I’m happily surprised with Ipswich though. I think it’s unbelievable what they’ve done, but I think 46 games for them is maybe a bit too long to maintain.

“From the moment Farke was appointed though, I think Leeds United had a better chance [than Ipswich] of being promoted to the Premier League.”

With the second-best defence in the division, Leeds will be hoping to contain an Ipswich side with the best attack.