Jurgen Klopp urged to sign Premier League winner who he called his ‘favourite’ player

Sam Allardyce has recently heaped praise onto Jarrod Bowen after he was labelled as one of Jurgen Klopp’s favourite players outside of his own club.

Liverpool progressed to the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup after they steamrolled West Ham, 5-1 at Anfield on Wednesday night.

After the game, Klopp praised the performance of his players but singled out Bowen labelling him one of his favourites in the league.

“[He is] probably my favourite player besides all my players, I have to say. It’s great what he is doing and how he has developed” he said via the Liverpool Echo.

This has sparked a host of rumours linking Bowen with a potential move to Merseyside especially with many anticipating Mo Salah’s eventual departure from the club.

Former Everton boss, Allardyce, is the latest to compliment the recent performances of the English forward.

“He’s underestimated I would say by all of football in the Premier League, perhaps one big club doesn’t and they make a move for him,” he said on the No Tippy Tappy Football podcast.

“Certainly, his intelligence and the opportunities and success he has in front of goal is worthy, and he’s guaranteed Premier League success.”

Bowen will have another chance to demonstrate just how good he is as Manchester United travel to the London Stadium early Saturday afternoon.