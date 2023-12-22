Three Leeds United players are expected to leave the club at the end of the season.

Seven Leeds players are out of contract in the summer, while three are on loan without permanent options.

Among them are experienced trio Luke Ayling, Liam Cooper and Stuart Dallas with uncertainty regarding being offered new contract. According to Phil Hay, the three players are unlikely to be offered new deals.

Speaking to The Square Ball, Hay said:

“I saw Dallas a few weeks back. It’s been really tough for him and it’s been such a long stretch too. A serious injury, it’s taken a long time for him to recover from it, too.

“He’s out of contract, Luke Ayling, Liam Cooper as well. I have to be honest, I will be a little bit surprised if any of them get offered new deals from what I’ve heard. A fit Dallas, you’d love to have as, so useful.”

The three of them have been great servants to the club, amassing an aggregate total of 808 appearances, playing key role in their successful period under Marcelo Bielsa.

Leeds are currently 3rd in the Championship table, on 42 points, level on points with 4th place Southampton but with a better goal difference.

They are one of the favourites to win back promotion to the Premier League under the guidance of Daniel Farke.