Manchester City become the ‘best team in the world’ as they win the Club World Cup beating Fluminense 4-0

Manchester City have won their first Club World Cup beating Fluminense 4-0 in what was a comfortable win for the European champions. 

Alvarez opened the scoring inside a minute with a brilliantly improvised finish with his chest.

In the 27nd minute they doubled the lead after a Foden cross was deflected off the defender into his own net.

But Foden got his goal in the second half. In the 72nd minute, he finished from close range from a brilliant ball across the box from Julian Alvarez.

And minutes later Alvarez scored his second of the night to with a wonderful finish from inside the box to make it 4-0.

Watch the goals below:

 

