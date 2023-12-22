Manchester City become the ‘best team in the world’ as they win the Club World Cup beating Fluminense 4-0

Manchester City have won their first Club World Cup beating Fluminense 4-0 in what was a comfortable win for the European champions.

Alvarez opened the scoring inside a minute with a brilliantly improvised finish with his chest.

In the 27nd minute they doubled the lead after a Foden cross was deflected off the defender into his own net.

But Foden got his goal in the second half. In the 72nd minute, he finished from close range from a brilliant ball across the box from Julian Alvarez.

And minutes later Alvarez scored his second of the night to with a wonderful finish from inside the box to make it 4-0.

The best team in the land and all the world! ? pic.twitter.com/CtTcGC3fSW — Manchester City (@ManCity) December 22, 2023

Champions of England.

Champions of Europe.

Champions of the World. Manchester City Football Club. pic.twitter.com/fJITAELrsM — ???? (@bt3) December 22, 2023

Watch the goals below:

Phil Foden finishes off a brilliant Man City move! ? The European champions make it 3-0 and it looks like there's no way back for Fluminense… pic.twitter.com/ELLDednUYP — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) December 22, 2023