Manchester City become the ‘best team in the world’ as they win the Club World Cup beating Fluminense 4-0

Manchester City have won their first Club World Cup beating Fluminense 4-0 in what was a comfortable win for the European champions.
Alvarez opened the scoring inside a minute with a brilliantly improvised finish with his chest.
In the 27nd minute they doubled the lead after a Foden cross was deflected off the defender into his own net.
But Foden got his goal in the second half. In the 72nd minute, he finished from close range from a brilliant ball across the box from Julian Alvarez.
And minutes later Alvarez scored his second of the night to with a wonderful finish from inside the box to make it 4-0.
The best team in the land and all the world! ? pic.twitter.com/CtTcGC3fSW
— Manchester City (@ManCity) December 22, 2023
Champions of England.
Champions of Europe.
Champions of the World.
Manchester City Football Club. pic.twitter.com/fJITAELrsM
— ???? (@bt3) December 22, 2023
Watch the goals below:
Phil Foden finishes off a brilliant Man City move! ?
The European champions make it 3-0 and it looks like there's no way back for Fluminense… pic.twitter.com/ELLDednUYP
— Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) December 22, 2023
Julian Alvarez makes it 4-0 as Man City run away with it! ?
Fully deserved! ? pic.twitter.com/cFmZvAckjO
— Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) December 22, 2023