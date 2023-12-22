Paul Merson claims he feels sorry for Newcastle man

Paul Merson states that he feels sorry for Kieran Trippier after a poor run of form in recent weeks.

The English fullback was undoubtedly one of the best defenders in the league last season as he helped guide his side to Champions League football.

But although he impressed like usual at the start of this campaign, his form has gradually dipped off with Newcastle’s recent loss to Chelsea a prime example of this.

Trippier gifted the ball to Mykhailo Mudryk in injury time with the Ukrainian international levelling up the game and sending it to penalties.

The right-back then missed his penalty as his side went on to lose 4-2 and were eliminated from the Carabao Cup.

Speaking to Sportskeeda, Merson claimed he felt sorry for Trippier ahead of this weekend’s Luton Town clash.

“Kieran Trippier is struggling right now and it’s sad to see.” He said.

“His confidence seems to have dropped after a strong start to the season. I just think this is going to be a very difficult game for Eddie Howe’s men.

“If Luton gets in front first, I don’t see Newcastle steamrolling them after that.”

Rob Edwards’s side has surprised a lot of people with their performances since achieving promotion the the Premiership.