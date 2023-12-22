The former England goalkeeper has urged Eddie Howe’s side to complete the signing of Hugo Lloris.

Newcastle fans would’ve been optimistic of another great season after securing Champions League football last year but their campaign has been derailed by a series of injuries.

Due to the thin squad, they have struggled to deal with these issues as they finished bottom of their Champions League group and currently sit in 6th place in the Premier League table.

After Nick Pope injured his shoulder during the Manchester United win, Howe is now relying on Martin Dubravka between the sticks.

But former Premier League goalkeeper, Robinson, has urged the club to seal a deal for Tottenham’s Lloris.

“Whether Financial Fair Play allows that is yet to be seen.” He told Football Insider via Spurs Web.

“There are two goalkeepers they’re looking at in Hugo Lloris and David De Gea that they should look at.

“Lloris could cost next to nothing if they made an agreement with Tottenham to walk away from his contract. Both of those options are better than what Newcastle have now.”

The French goalkeeper is still in North London and will struggle to regain his spot in the Spurs team after Guglielmo Vicario’s incredible start.