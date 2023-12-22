According to Phil Hay, Leeds United may try to sign a “number 10” player in the January transfer window.

Hay has stated that, as Leeds strive for promotion back to the Premier League, the manager may be considering signing a new attacking midfield player.

“Left-back aside, No 10 would appear to be the position where Farke’s choice is slimmest,”

“If he is not going with the Rutter-Piroe combination up front, it is not clear who is best suited to that role — Farke has players who could have a go, but he does not have many obvious specialists.”

With Patrick Bamford back to full fitness and Joe Gelhardt seems desperate to play and establish himself, the striker position is less of a concern. But Farke will have to decide on the number 10 spot.