 Spanish manager is a major contender for West Ham job

West Ham FC
Posted by

Spanish manager Julen Lopetegui is reportedly a ‘top contender’ to join West Ham and replace David Moyes.

The Hammers had an exceptional end to last season, as they won the Europa Conference League for the first time in their history.

As a result, West Ham was automatically placed in this season’s Europa League where they qualified at the top of their group.

But despite their recent success, there has been much speculation about Moyes’ future at the club with the Scottish manager linked with a potential move away.

According to Football Insider, the club are yet to hold contract talks with the manager with his deal set to expire at the end of this campaign.

More Stories / Latest News
Former Leeds coach believes they have a better chance of promotion than Ipswich after latest Farke decision
Unai Emery plans blockbuster signing for Aston Villa in 2024
Brazil ace rejects Leicester City to join PSG in January

The same report states that Lopetegui is a ‘top contender’ for the position should Moyes depart when his contract does expire.

The Spanish manager left his position at Wolves before the Premier League season even started and is weighing up his options over his potential next move.

Lopetegui was also reportedly linked with the Manchester United job but that looks less likely with Erik ten Hag seemingly set to stay on at Old Trafford.

More Stories Julen Lopetegui

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.