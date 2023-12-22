Spanish manager Julen Lopetegui is reportedly a ‘top contender’ to join West Ham and replace David Moyes.

The Hammers had an exceptional end to last season, as they won the Europa Conference League for the first time in their history.

As a result, West Ham was automatically placed in this season’s Europa League where they qualified at the top of their group.

But despite their recent success, there has been much speculation about Moyes’ future at the club with the Scottish manager linked with a potential move away.

According to Football Insider, the club are yet to hold contract talks with the manager with his deal set to expire at the end of this campaign.

The same report states that Lopetegui is a ‘top contender’ for the position should Moyes depart when his contract does expire.

The Spanish manager left his position at Wolves before the Premier League season even started and is weighing up his options over his potential next move.

Lopetegui was also reportedly linked with the Manchester United job but that looks less likely with Erik ten Hag seemingly set to stay on at Old Trafford.