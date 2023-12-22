Manager confirms Tottenham trio is back and available for selection

Boost for Tottenham ahead of the game against Everton as Ange Postecoglou confirms Giovani Lo Celso, Brennan Johnson and Ashley Phillips are back and available for selection.

Lo Celso picked up a knock after the Newcastle game which saw him miss the game against Nottingham Forest.

Meanwhile, Brennan Johnson received a nasty head injury against his former side and was forced off in the first half. But luckily, it was nothing serious but a cut on his forehead and is back for the game this weekend.

Young defender Ashley Phillips who Spurs signed in the summer from Blackburn suffered an injury while on international duty with the England U18s back in November.

Ange Postecoglou speaking ahead of the game against Everton confirmed that all three area back for selection this weekend.

Talking about the latest team news, he said (via Football London):

“Gio is back. He’s fine. From last week there’s no one apart from the suspended boys who are missing out tomorrow. Everyone else is ok and Gio trained the last couple of days so is available. Ashley Phillips is also available.”

Phillips return will come as a boost for Ange who is currently short of centre-back options at his disposal. The young defender could be given an opportunity to be involved with the first-team in the absence of Micky van de Ven.

While Lo Celso’s return would allow Ange to use Kulusevski in attack if needed. The Swede has started the last two games as the number 10 and has been outstanding. But in the absence of Maddison, Lo Celso’s has impressed Ange in the attacking midfield role and his presence is a boost to the squad as well.