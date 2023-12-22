Unai Emery plans blockbuster signing for Aston Villa in 2024

The Spanish manager is interested in the signing of Germany forward Timo Werner to add to his attack next year.

With 15 wins out of their last 15 home games so far this year, Aston Villa have shown that they are not to be overlooked as they currently sit third in the Premier League.

Although Unai Emery is also contending with a Europa League campaign, his squad has shown no signs of fatigue with their depth among the best in the division.

However, where they do lack depth is in the striker department, with Ollie Watkins their only real out-and-out centre-forward.

But Emery is reportedly aiming to bring in a back-up and according to Football Insider, he is targeting former Chelsea player, Werner.

The 27-year-old left the London club in 2022, returning to the Bundesliga with old side RB Leipzig but hasn’t found the vein of form which originally earned him the big-money move to England.

According to the report, the club would like to secure a loan deal next month before trying to bring in a blockbuster number nine in the summer.

If Arsenal and Liverpool draw in their titanic clash on Saturday and Villa add another notch to their impressive home record on Friday night against Sheffield United, they will be top at Christmas.