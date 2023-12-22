Video: Cameron Archer may have scored the winner against Villa in the dying minutes

Sheffield United are about to cause a major upset after scoring in the 87th minute against Aston Villa.

A clever pass from finds Hamer who makes a bursting run into the box from the midfield before turning inside, forcing McGinn on his backside.

He then slid in a pass for Archer who poked it home from close range to haunt his old side.

"WOULD YOU BELIEVE IT?!" ? Cameron Archer comes back to haunt his former club! ? pic.twitter.com/RHyyjlMv9d — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) December 22, 2023

9 minutes of stoppage time has been added on with Sheffield close to pulling off a brilliant result away from home.