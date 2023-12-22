Video: Manchester City score again to take a comfortable lead in the Club World Cup final

Manchester City
Posted by

City have doubled the lead in the final  through an own goal. 

Foden’s attempted cross takes a heavy deflection as it bounces off the Fluminense defender before bouncing past the keeper into the back of the net.

It is not the most aesthetic goal but City fans won’t care as they are just about 45 minutes away from winning the Club World Cup final.

Watch the goal below:

More Stories Fluminense Phil Foden

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.