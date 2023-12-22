Video: Nicolo Zaniolo with a brilliant goal to equalise in the 97th minute

Nicolo Zaniolo popped up in the 97th minute to win a point for Aston Villa, saving them from a major upset against Sheffield United.

The away side broke the deadlock in the 87th minute, with former VIlla man Cameron Archer coming back to haunt his old club. He poked in a finish from close range to give Sheffield a lead.

And just when it seemed like Sheffield might have completed a smash-and-grab, the Villa team, who refuse to give up, secured an equaliser in the 97th minute.

Douglas Luiz delivers a teasing cross, met by an arriving Nicolo Zaniolo who emphatically heads it into the back of the net.

Watch the goal below:

Aston Villa are level in STOPPAGE TIME! ?? What a time to score your first Premier League goal Nicolò Zaniolo!! pic.twitter.com/bX0mxEiVdX — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) December 22, 2023

The point takes them level with first place Arsenal who play Liverpool later this weekend.