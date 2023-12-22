Wayne Rooney reportedly interested in signing young Liverpool star

The former Manchester United striker is reportedly interested in bringing Kaide Gordon to Birmingham City on loan next month.

Since taking over at the Championship club, Wayne Rooney has had a tough time as they currently sit 17th in the table after their devastating defeat to Leicester City.

Despite the negative reception that the Manchester United legend has received on some occasions, the club are reportedly willing to back him in future transfer dealings.

To help steady the ship, Rooney reportedly wants to sign Liverpool’s Gordon on loan in the January transfer window per reports from TeamTalk.

The English manager knows the 19-year-old well as he handed him his debut while at Derby County before he moved on to the Merseyside club.

The report claims that Liverpool may be willing to let him leave on loan but Rooney will have to fend off a number of other Championship clubs including second-place Ipswich who will be optimistic of promotion to the Premier League this season.

The 38-year-old will be hoping that his past experience with Gordon can help convince him to make the move to the Blues.