‘We just can’t’ – Jurgen Klopp has ruled out selling Liverpool star

The German manager has ruled out the sale of Irish goalkeeper Caoimhín Kelleher as he remains adamant about his future.

After a blip last year, Liverpool once again finds themselves in a Premier League title race as they seek to add to their one previous trophy.

A huge reason for their impressive form this season has been Brazilian goalkeeper, Alisson, who has shown time after time why he is one of the best in the world.

But the shot-stopper picked up a hamstring injury during his side’s 1-1 draw with Manchester City, ruling him out for several games with backup, Kelleher, stepping in temporarily.

The 25-year-old has been at the Merseyside club for a number of years now and when questioned about his future, Klopp was adamant that he didn’t want to sell him.

“That is the next thing, we all want Caoimh to make the next step,” Klopp said to the Echo via the Irish Independent.

“Some of us have heard rumours and stuff like that, like so we have to let him go and stuff like that. We just can’t.”

The German manager went on to compliment Kelleher exclaiming that they needed to find ‘a solution for us’.